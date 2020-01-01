Orion String QuartetFormed 1987
Orion String Quartet
1987
Orion String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orion String Quartet is a string quartet formed in 1987. It is the quartet-in-residence of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and New York's Mannes College The New School for Music. The members are Todd and Daniel Phillips, brothers who alternate on first and second violin, violist Steven Tenenbom and cellist Timothy Eddy. Members of the quartet teach at the Curtis Institute of Music, Mannes, Juilliard, Queens College, and the Bard College Conservatory of Music.
