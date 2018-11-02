Carlos Bica, born in Lisbon (Portugal) and currently living in Berlin (Germany), is a double bass player and composer.

Bica studied at the Academia dos Amadores de Musica in Lisbon and the Hochschule für Musik in Würzburg. He was "Musician of the Year" in Portugal in 1998. He has played at important jazz festivals across Europe and Asia.

He has also composed for several theatres as well as dance and film productions. He worked for many years with Portuguese vocalist Maria João - a cooperation that established him on the international scene. He has also worked with the likes of Portuguese Fado singers Carlos do Carmo, Camané, Cristina Branco, Ana Moura, José Mário Branco, and jazz musicians Ray Anderson, Kenny Wheeler, Aki Takase, Paolo Fresu, Julian Argüelles, Frank Möbus, Jim Black, Steve Argüelles, Lee Konitz, Mário Laginha, Matthias Schubert, João Paulo Esteves da Silva, Markus Stockhausen, Antonio Pinho Vargas, Alexander von Schlippenbach among others.