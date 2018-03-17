Hugh HopperBorn 29 April 1945. Died 7 June 2009
Hugh Hopper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjf8.jpg
1945-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3626f69-2434-4e51-819c-6d4751abc51d
Hugh Hopper Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Colin Hopper (29 April 1945 – 7 June 2009) was a British progressive rock and jazz fusion bass guitarist. He was a prominent member of the Canterbury scene, as a member of Soft Machine and various other related bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugh Hopper Tracks
Sort by
Morning Order
Hugh Hopper
Morning Order
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjf8.jpglink
Morning Order
Last played on
Minipax
Hugh Hopper
Minipax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjf8.jpglink
Minipax
Last played on
A Last Straw
Laurie Allan
A Last Straw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj9h.jpglink
A Last Straw
Last played on
Song For Insane Times
Kevin Ayers
Song For Insane Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6yn.jpglink
Song For Insane Times
Last played on
Hugh Hopper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist