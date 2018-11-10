The MojosBritish beat group from the 1960s, NOT Asaf Avidan's band
The Mojos
The Mojos were a British beat group from the 1960s, best known for their hit UK single, "Everything's Alright", with two other singles charting low in the UK Singles Chart in 1964.
Everything's Alright
Why Not Tonight
They Say You Found A New Baby
Seven Daffodils
Why Not Tonight
Until My Baby Comes Home
The One Who Really Loves You
Got My Mojo Working
