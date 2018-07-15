Plastic PennyFormed November 1967. Disbanded August 1968
Plastic Penny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a358226b-cacf-4a42-bb63-9300a3991627
Plastic Penny Biography (Wikipedia)
Plastic Penny was an English 1960s pop band, formed in November 1967 before splitting up in August 1969. The group had one hit single, early in 1968, with the song "Everything I Am". Most of the members went on to greater fame with other bands or in session work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Plastic Penny Tracks
Sort by
Everything I Am
Plastic Penny
Everything I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything I Am
Last played on
Plastic Penny Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist