Tomas Folke Jonas Ledin (, born 25 February 1952 in Rätan, Sweden) is a Swedish singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer. He grew up in the town of Sandviken, Sweden.

Tomas Ledin started his career in 1972 when his first single, "Då ska jag spela", was a big hit. Other successful songs followed: "Blå, blå känslor" (1973), (covered by Björn Skifs), "Knivhuggarrock" (1975), "Festen har börjat" (1976), and "I natt är jag din" (1977). At the beginning of the 70s, Ledin was influenced by hippie fashion and demonstrated against the Vietnam war. He also took part in a Swedish stage production of the musical Godspell in 1975 and performed in 140 concerts in the Swedish folkparks in 1977.

In 1979, ABBA member Benny Andersson offered him a chance to record for the group's company Polar Music. The singer joined ABBA on their 1979-1980 tour as a backing vocalist, but also got the opportunity to sing his own composition "Not Bad at All" during the show. Tomas Ledin also appeared on the ABBA Live DVD and on the Super Trouper Video.