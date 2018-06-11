Rod Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Roderick David Stewart, CBE (born 10 January 1945) is a British rock singer and songwriter. Born and raised in London, he is of Scottish and English ancestry. Stewart is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. He has had six consecutive number one albums in the UK and his tally of 62 UK hit singles includes 31 that reached the top ten, six of which gained the #1 position. Stewart has had 16 top ten singles in the US, with four reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.
With his distinctive raspy singing voice, Stewart came to prominence in the late 1960s and the early 1970s with The Jeff Beck Group, and then with Faces, though his music career had begun in 1962 when he took up busking with a harmonica. In October 1963, he joined The Dimensions as a harmonica player and part-time vocalist. In 1964, Stewart joined Long John Baldry and the All Stars, and in August, Stewart signed a solo contract, releasing his first single, "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl", in October. He maintained a solo career alongside a group career, releasing his debut solo album, An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down in 1969. Stewart's early albums were a fusion of rock, folk music, soul music, and R&B.
- Rod Stewart: "We played blues!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06tmvng.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06tmvng.jpg2018-12-04T14:58:00.000ZFrom jazzy beginnings, Sir Rod remembers the first band he played in.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06tms9b
- Rod Stewarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mnly0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mnly0.jpg2018-10-01T15:00:00.000ZJanice Forsyth in conversation with Sir Rod Stewart about his brand new albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06mnlh2
- Who does Rod Stewart call to test out his new material?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f4k1f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f4k1f.jpg2018-07-19T08:02:00.000ZThe legendary singer gives Chris the world exclusive play of his new single Didn't I.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06f4j7h
- Rod Stewart calls from Vegas to discuss his DNCE collaboration, family life and Cyndi Lauperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6p61.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6p61.jpg2017-08-24T07:25:00.000ZRod tells Sara about working with DNCE on a new version of Do Ya Think I'm Sexy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d5wm5
- Rod Stewart joins Simon to talk about his new single and his UK tour in Junehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j6t78.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j6t78.jpg2016-02-11T11:50:00.000ZRod Stewart joins Simon in the studio to talk about his UK tour in June and Hold the Line, the latest single to be released from his Top 5 album Another Country.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03j6t8k
- Out Now: Shaun Keaveny's Christmas Singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ch484.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ch484.jpg2015-12-09T08:00:00.000ZFeaturing Rod Stewart,Bernard Butler and Mark King, and available as a free download now!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bh6qg
- Rod Stewart is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gfsh0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gfsh0.jpg2013-09-15T20:01:00.000ZJane Harrison in Farnborough nominates Rod Stewart for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gftms
- Rod Stewart joins Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0170gvl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0170gvl.jpg2013-03-28T10:53:00.000ZRod Stewart joins Shaun to talk about his amazing career in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016zmyf
Rod Stewart Tracks
Sort by
Maggie May
Baby Jane
Rhythm Of My Heart
You Wear It Well
Handbags and Gladrags
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Downtown Train
Look In Her Eyes
Sailing
All For Love
In A Broken Dream (feat. Rod Stewart)
Young Turks
Some Guys Have All The Luck
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
Radio 2 In Concert: Rod Stewart
Glastonbury: 2002
