Gordon TerryBluegrass/Country artist, guitarist and fiddle player.. Born 7 October 1931. Died 9 April 2006
Gordon Terry Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Terry (October 7, 1931–April 9, 2006) was an adept American bluegrass and country music fiddler and guitarist. He was a member of Merle Haggard's backing band The Strangers. He was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Fiddlers Hall of Fame.
Golden Slippers
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Golden Slippers
Golden Slippers
Last played on
IT AIN`T RIGHT
Gordon Terry
IT AIN`T RIGHT
IT AIN`T RIGHT
Last played on
