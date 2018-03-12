Corciolli (born 8 January 1968) is a Brazilian composer and producer of electronic, ambient, contemporary progressive, world and orchestral music. He plays piano, keyboards and synthesizers and he is best known for many successful albums of meditation and ambient music. Some of his work has been featured on international compilation albums, with artists like Vangelis, Hans Zimmer, Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti and Diana Krall, among others.