Kosaku YamadaBorn 9 June 1886. Died 29 December 1965
Kosaku Yamada
Kosaku Yamada Biography (Wikipedia)
Kosaku Yamada (山田 耕筰 Yamada Kōsaku, 9 June 1886 – 29 December 1965) was a Japanese composer and conductor.
