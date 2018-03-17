DMX Krew (also known as EDMX) is the recording name of Edward Upton. Upton has many different aliases besides for DMX Krew, including 101 Force, Asylum Seekers, Bass Potato, Chester Louis III, Computor Rockers, David Michael Cross, Ed DMX, EDMX, House of Brakes, Michael Knight, and Viet Cong. He has released six full albums on Aphex Twin's label Rephlex Records and numerous singles/EPs for both Rephlex and his own Breakin' Records. DMX Krew's sound spans several electronic music genres, but had mostly been rooted in early electro-pop/breakbeat type music. The release of The Collapse of the Wave Function EPs are geared toward a different more experimental direction. Despite the similarity of their names, DMX Krew has no connection to hip hop artists DMX or Davy DMX, but refers to the vintage Oberheim DMX drum computer (which Davy DMX and DMX both named themselves after as well).