Ivan Drever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3481be0-d161-40b6-acc2-36e2ff63ecdb
Ivan Drever Tracks
Sort by
Sonny Brogan's/Burkes
Duncan Chisholm
Sonny Brogan's/Burkes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonny Brogan's/Burkes
Last played on
Night In That Land
Duncan Chisholm
Night In That Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night In That Land
Last played on
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / PM Jim Christie Of Wic k / The Rizla
Ivan Drever
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / PM Jim Christie Of Wic k / The Rizla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal/P.M. Jim Christie Of Wick/The Rizla
Ivan Drever
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal/P.M. Jim Christie Of Wick/The Rizla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE HARD ROAD
Ivan Drever
THE HARD ROAD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE HARD ROAD
Last played on
Legend Of Boray Isle
Ivan Drever
Legend Of Boray Isle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Legend Of Boray Isle
Last played on
Cleveland Park Set
Ivan Drever
Cleveland Park Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cleveland Park Set
Roll Over Stonehaven
Ivan Drever
Roll Over Stonehaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll Over Stonehaven
A Peedie Heart
Ivan Drever
A Peedie Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Peedie Heart
The Dark Haired Ruby
Ivan Drever
The Dark Haired Ruby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dark Haired Ruby
Snowdrops In The Rain
Ivan Drever
Snowdrops In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowdrops In The Rain
Last played on
Tir Aluinn
Ivan Drever
Tir Aluinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tir Aluinn
Last played on
Orkney Anthem
Ivan Drever
Orkney Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orkney Anthem
Last played on
Take The Song Home
Aimée Leonard
Take The Song Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The Song Home
Last played on
Waiting
Ivan Drever
Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting
Last played on
The Fisherman
Ivan Drever
The Fisherman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fisherman
Last played on
Pledged To Another
Ivan Drever
Pledged To Another
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pledged To Another
Last played on
Chrissie's
Ivan Drever
Chrissie's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chrissie's
Last played on
Farewell to Orkney
Ivan Drever
Farewell to Orkney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell to Orkney
Last played on
Angelina
Ivan Drever
Angelina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angelina
Last played on
Rambling Boy
Ivan Drever
Rambling Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rambling Boy
Last played on
The Flower of Kristiansand
Duncan Chisholm
The Flower of Kristiansand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flower of Kristiansand
Last played on
Anada pa Gael
Duncan Chisholm
Anada pa Gael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anada pa Gael
Last played on
Blue Orkney Sky
Ivan Drever
Blue Orkney Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Orkney Sky
Last played on
I Am the Night/President Garfield
Ivan Drever
I Am the Night/President Garfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am the Night/President Garfield
Last played on
The Night Over Kirkwall Was Still
Ivan Drever
The Night Over Kirkwall Was Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night Over Kirkwall Was Still
Last played on
Bless The Wind
Ivan Drever
Bless The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bless The Wind
Last played on
If I Could
Ivan Drever
If I Could
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could
Last played on
Brave Souls
Ivan Drever
Brave Souls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brave Souls
Last played on
The Ballad of James an Isa Cursiter
Ivan Drever
The Ballad of James an Isa Cursiter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad of James an Isa Cursiter
Last played on
Pomona's Hardy Son
Ivan Drever
Pomona's Hardy Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pomona's Hardy Son
Last played on
Ivan Drever Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist