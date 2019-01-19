Tony Hadley
1960-06-02
Tony Hadley Biography
Anthony Patrick Hadley (born 2 June 1960) is an English singer-songwriter, occasional stage actor and radio presenter. He rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of the New Romantic band Spandau Ballet before launching a solo career following the group's split in 1990.
Tony Hadley Performances & Interviews
2013-12-08
Tony Hadley joins Sara Cox in the Radio 2 studio for a chat.
Tony Hadley chats with Sara Cox
2013-06-21
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform the title track from their chart-topping album, True.
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's True
2013-06-21
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform Lifeline from Spandau Ballet's hit album, True.
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifeline
2013-06-21
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform part of Code of Love from Spandau Ballet's album, True.
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Love
