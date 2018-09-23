Tobias PickerBorn 18 July 1954
Tobias Picker
1954-07-18
Tobias Picker Biography (Wikipedia)
Tobias Picker (born July 18, 1954) is an American composer noted for his numerous works for the stage, including several operas, in addition to works for orchestra and chamber orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tobias Picker Tracks
Fantastic Mr. Fox: opening
Tobias Picker
Fantastic Mr. Fox: opening
Fantastic Mr. Fox: opening
Orchestra
Awakenings, ending section
Tobias Picker
Awakenings, ending section
Awakenings, ending section
Awakenings, slow movement
Tobias Picker
Awakenings, slow movement
Awakenings, slow movement
Awakenings, extract
Tobias Picker
Awakenings, extract
Awakenings, extract
The Encantadas
Tobias Picker
The Encantadas
The Encantadas
