Thierry Amar
Thierry Amar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3438097-b071-4420-b2ae-660a885415f8
Thierry Amar Biography (Wikipedia)
Thierry Amar is a Canadian musician. He is a member of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and co-founder of Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra-La-La Band with Efrim Menuck and Sophie Trudeau. Amar also participates with Black Ox Orkestar, a Yiddish folk band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thierry Amar Tracks
Sort by
Flirted With You All My Life
Vic Chesnutt
Flirted With You All My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flirted With You All My Life
Last played on
Back to artist