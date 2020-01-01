Dorothy ReynoldsLyricist. Born 26 January 1913. Died 7 April 1977
Dorothy Reynolds
1913-01-26
Dorothy Reynolds Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Reynolds (26 January 1913 – 7 April 1977) was a British writer and actress.
She is mainly known for writing a number of musicals in collaboration with Julian Slade. The best known were Salad Days and Free as Air.
