Metronome All-Stars BandFormed 1939
Metronome All-Stars Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a342fddf-154c-4d6f-9f50-f1f56966828d
Metronome All-Stars Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Metronome All-Stars were a collection of jazz musicians assembled for studio recordings by Metronome Magazine, based on its readers' polls. The studio sessions were held in the years 1939-42, 1946–53, and 1956, and typically consisted of two tracks which allowed each participant a chance to solo for one chorus. Earlier recordings feature more swing style, while the later sessions tend more toward bebop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Metronome All-Stars Band Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Lorraine
Metronome All-Stars Band
Sweet Lorraine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Lorraine
Last played on
Early Spring
Metronome All-Stars Band
Early Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early Spring
Last played on
Nat Meets June
Metronome All-Stars Band
Nat Meets June
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nat Meets June
Last played on
Sweet Lorraine
Frank Sinatra
Sweet Lorraine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Sweet Lorraine
Last played on
Local 802 Blues
Metronome All-Stars Band
Local 802 Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Local 802 Blues
Last played on
Leap Here
Metronome All-Stars Band
Leap Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leap Here
Last played on
Bugle Call Rag
Metronome All-Stars Band
Bugle Call Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metronome Riff
Metronome All-Stars Band
Metronome Riff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metronome Riff
Last played on
St. Louis Blues
Metronome All-Stars Band
St. Louis Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One O'Clock Jump
Metronome All-Stars Band
One O'Clock Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One O'Clock Jump
Last played on
Overtime
Metronome All-Stars Band
Overtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overtime
Last played on
Metronome All-Stars Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist