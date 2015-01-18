Black Light BurnsFormed 2005
Black Light Burns
2005
Black Light Burns Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Light Burns is an American industrial rock band fronted by Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit. The band's lineup consists of Borland, Nick Annis, Dennis Sanders and Dylan Taylor. Their debut album, Cruel Melody, was released in June 2007 to critical acclaim. They released a covers and b-sides CD/DVD combo package in the summer of 2008 titled Cover Your Heart and the Anvil Pants Odyssey. After a temporary hiatus, the band regrouped in 2012 and released their second album, The Moment You Realize You're Going to Fall in August. The band released a concept album, Lotus Island, in January 2013.
Black Light Burns Performances & Interviews
Black Light Burns Tracks
We Light Up
Black Light Burns
We Light Up
We Light Up
Your Head Will Be Rotting On A Spike
Black Light Burns
Your Head Will Be Rotting On A Spike
The Hate Of My Life
Black Light Burns
The Hate Of My Life
The Colour Escapes
Black Light Burns
The Colour Escapes
Splayed
Black Light Burns
Splayed
Splayed
