FrostUS rapper Arturo Molina jr., aka Kid Frost. Born 31 May 1964
1964-05-31
Arturo Molina, Jr. (born May 31, 1964), better known as Frost (originally Kid Frost), is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is from Los Angeles, California. He is also the father of American record producer Scoop DeVille.
La Raza
La Raza
Rough Cut
Rough Cut
