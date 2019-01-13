Joanne Hogg
Joanne Hogg Biography
Joanne Hogg is a Northern Irish singer and songwriter, best known for her work as the lead singer and songwriter with the Celtic Christian progressive rock and pop band Iona (named after the island Iona).
Joanne Hogg Tracks
From The Breaking Of The Dawn
From The Breaking Of The Dawn
Saviour's Day
Saviour's Day
Join All The Glorious Names
Join All The Glorious Names
The Lord's My Shepherd
The Lord's My Shepherd
Now We Have Been Through The Harvest (Saviour's Day)
Now We Have Been Through The Harvest (Saviour's Day)
