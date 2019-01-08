Cloud CultFormed 1995
Cloud Cult
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a33a9cd6-8c03-4047-b62d-59f76f494c20
Cloud Cult Biography (Wikipedia)
Cloud Cult is an experimental indie rock band from Duluth, Minnesota led by singer/songwriter Craig Minowa. The name originated from the ancient prophecies of indigenous North Americans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cloud Cult Tracks
Sort by
Transistor Radio
Cloud Cult
Transistor Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transistor Radio
Last played on
Cloud Cult Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist