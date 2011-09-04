The GlitteratiFormed 2003
The Glitterati
2003
The Glitterati Biography (Wikipedia)
The Glitterati were an English hard rock band, originally from Leeds, but primarily based in London, England during most of their career. The band were signed to Atlantic Records and later to DR2 Records/Global Music.
The Glitterati Tracks
Stood in Line
Right From The Start
Overnight Superstar
