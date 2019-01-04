ProducersPortuguese electronic musicians Miguel Sá & Fernando Fadigas
Producers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a338427e-d538-4a6c-bc63-7c8048984641
Producers Tracks
Sort by
Lady Lady Lady - The Producers
Producers
Lady Lady Lady - The Producers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Lady Lady - The Producers
Last played on
Garden Of Flowers
Producers
Garden Of Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garden Of Flowers
Last played on
Producers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist