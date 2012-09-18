Sounds of Swami are a progressive rock/post-hardcore influenced punk rock band currently active in the UK. They formed in late 2005 in Keighley, West Yorkshire, England. The band is well known for their eclectic mix of punk, DC post-hardcore, and progressive rock as well as their aggressive stage presence. To date, the band have released one album, one single, two EP's and have had their songs included on numerous international compilations. Their second album Furniture For Modern Living will be released in 2017.