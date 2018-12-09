The Wailin’ JennysFormed January 2002
The Wailin’ Jennys
The Wailin’ Jennys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wailin' Jennys are a Canadian music group. They have released several albums and received two Juno Awards. The group has been featured several times on the American Public Media program A Prairie Home Companion and their album Firecracker peaked at number two on the Billboard Bluegrass charts, in 2006. Their album Bright Morning Stars peaked at number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts, in 2011, and Fifteen peaked at number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts, in 2017.
The Wailin’ Jennys Tracks
