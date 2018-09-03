Jon BrionBorn 11 December 1963
Jon Brion Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Brion (born December 11, 1963) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and composer. He performed with The Excerpts, The Bats, and The Grays before becoming an established producer and film score composer. Brion has produced music for artists like Fiona Apple, Kanye West, Aimee Mann, Brad Mehldau, of Montreal, Rufus Wainwright, Robyn Hitchcock, and Sky Ferreira. His film scores include Hard Eight (1996), Magnolia (1999), Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and I Heart Huckabees (both 2004), Synecdoche, New York (2008), ParaNorman (2012), Lady Bird (2017), and Christopher Robin (2018). He released his debut solo album, Meaningless, in 2001.
Jon Brion Tracks
Sort by
Theme
Synecdoche, New York (2016): Little Person
Synecdoche, New York (2016): Someone Else's Forward Motion
I heart Huckabees (2004): Later Monday
Lady Bird Kiss
Lady Bird (2017): Main Title
Lady Bird
Lady Bird Title Credits
Phone Call
He Needs Me
Here We Go
The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2005): Theme
Later Monday
Spotless Mind
Drive In
Row
Song for Caden
Main Title
Elephant Parade
He Needs Me
Moana Chimes
Little Person
Here We Go Again
Jon Brion Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lynne Ramsay speaks to Lauren about working with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood
-
"The best part of the day was waking up to new Jonny Greenwood." Paul Thomas Anderson on the Phantom Thread score
-
Radiohead superfan goes shopping with the band!
-
Jonny Greenwood is a Shaun Keaveny Fan?
-
Jonny Greenwood speaks to Stuart.
-
Colin Greenwood's post-gig tourbus throwdown