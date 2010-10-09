Panic RoomFormed 2005
Panic Room Biography (Wikipedia)
Panic Room is a Welsh progressive rock band founded by former Karnataka members Paul Davies, Jonathan Edwards, Gavin Griffiths, and Anne-Marie Helder; along with bassist Alun Vaughan, in 2006.
