Alamgir Khan
Alamgir Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Alamgir Khan (born 17 March) is an Indian playback singer who sings Bollywood, Hindi and Punjabi songs as well as Sufi and Ghazals. He has also sung the super hit ad jingle 'Mauka Mauka' conceived for ICC Cricket World Cup by Star Sports.
Mera Yaar Funtastic
Mera Yaar Funtastic
Nacho BC
Nacho BC
Bar Barsi (feat. Alamgir Khan & Srijan)
Bar Barsi (feat. Alamgir Khan & Srijan)
