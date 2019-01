Alamgir Khan (born 17 March) is an Indian playback singer who sings Bollywood, Hindi and Punjabi songs as well as Sufi and Ghazals. He has also sung the super hit ad jingle 'Mauka Mauka' conceived for ICC Cricket World Cup by Star Sports.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia