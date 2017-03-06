Christian MuthspielJazz, Trombone, Piano. Born 20 September 1962
Christian Muthspiel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a32a435b-b645-4a29-ac9b-158ce8e21c41
Christian Muthspiel Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Muthspiel (born 1962 in Judenburg, Austria) is an Austrian composer, trombonist, and pianist most associated with jazz.
He started with the piano at six and began study of the trombone at 11. From 1987 to 1988 he had a scholarship to study in Banff, Alberta. He also does new classical music. His brother is jazz guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christian Muthspiel Tracks
Sort by
Happy Tears
Christian Muthspiel
Happy Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Tears
Tears of Laughter
Christian Muthspiel
Tears of Laughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears of Laughter
Frozen Tears
Christian Muthspiel
Frozen Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frozen Tears
Tears of Joy
Christian Muthspiel
Tears of Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears of Joy
A Clown's Tears
Christian Muthspiel
A Clown's Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Clown's Tears
Tears of Love
Christian Muthspiel
Tears of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears of Love
Crocodile Tears
Christian Muthspiel
Crocodile Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crocodile Tears
Last played on
Christian Muthspiel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist