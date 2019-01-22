Philippe GraffinBorn 1964
Philippe Graffin (born 1964) is a French violinist and recording artist. He was born in Romilly-sur-Seine, France.
The French Violinist Philippe Graffin was a student of the late Joseph Gingold and Philippe Hirschhorn and has established a particular reputation for his interpretations of his native repertoire as well for his interest in rare and contemporary works. He rediscovered original settings of classics such as Chausson's Poème and Ravel's Tzigane and has also championed the forgotten violin concertos of G. Fauré and the concerto by English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Philippe has shared the stage with some of the greatest musicians of our time: Yehudi Menuhin, M. Rostropovich, Martha Argerich, and Sergiu Comissiona. He regularly partners with cellists Gary Hoffman and Truls Mork; pianists Pascal Devoyon, Steven Kovacevich, Claire Désert, as well as with the Chilingirian Quartet and Tango Factory among others. A number of composers have written works for him including David Matthews, Yves Prin, Vassili Lobanov and Philippe Hersant. The Lithuanian composer Vytautas Barkauskas dedicated his award-winning violin concerto "Jeux" to Philippe and wrote a double concerto Duo Concertante for him and violinist Nobuko Imai and Russian composer, Rodion Shchedrin wrote a concerto for violin, trumpet and string orchestra, dedicated to Philippe.
Philippe Graffin Tracks
Poeme, Op.25 (version for violin, string quartet and piano)
Violin Sonata [1897]
Piano Quintet in G minor, Op.57
Piano Quintet
Sonate posthume pour le violon et piano (1897)
Piano Trio in G minor, 1st movement
Violin Concerto in G minor, Op 80 (3rd mvt)
Hymn To The Veneration Of The Great Joachim!
Fantasia in E major
Poème in D major for violin and orchestra
Guitare, Op 28 arr Pierne
Fantasia in E major, Op 12
Tzigane
Guitare (Op.28)
Reve d'enfant
Three Romances, Op.22
Nocturne et Scherzo
Poeme Elegiaque in D minor Opus 12
Quintet in F minor Op.34 scherzo
Hymn in honour of the great Joachim
Poème, Op 25
Violin Concerto
Minstrels arr for violin and piano (Preludes, Book 1)
Guitare Op.28 for violin and piano
Jean et Paul
Avec le Temps
Minstrels
Romance oubliee S.132 for violin and piano
Violin Sonata no.2 in E Flat, Op.102: II. Scherzo Vivace
