Harold AdamsonBorn 10 December 1906. Died 17 August 1980
Harold Adamson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1906-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3243e28-dc60-4d91-8bd4-5e2cfff9b181
Harold Adamson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Campbell Adamson (December 10, 1906 – August 17, 1980) was an American lyricist during the 1930s and 1940s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harold Adamson Tracks
Sort by
Time on my hands
Vincent Youmans
Time on my hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time on my hands
Last played on
Back to artist