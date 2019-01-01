Loyd GrossmanMember of Jet Bronx & The Forbidden as well as The Commercials, later found fame as a television presenter. Born 16 September 1950
Loyd Grossman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a322df94-634e-4b71-b0f5-b2615fa591d4
Loyd Grossman Biography (Wikipedia)
Loyd Daniel Gilman Grossman CBE FSA (born 16 September 1950) is an American-British television presenter, gastronome and musician who has mainly worked in the United Kingdom. He was a judge on ITV Food series Food Glorious Food.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loyd Grossman Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist