J. FlexxUS rapper, Death Row Records artist. Born 24 October 1968
J. Flexx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a321c2bc-6c1a-444a-bd92-c2c44deac4c6
J. Flexx Biography (Wikipedia)
J-Flexx is a former rapper of Death Row Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
J. Flexx Tracks
Sort by
Modern Times (feat. Munya)
J. Flexx
Modern Times (feat. Munya)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modern Times (feat. Munya)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Pension (feat. Ms Kitty)
J. Flexx
Pension (feat. Ms Kitty)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pension (feat. Ms Kitty)
Last played on
J. Flexx Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist