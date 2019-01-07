Os Mutantes
1966
Os Mutantes Biography
Os Mutantes ("The Mutants") are an influential Brazilian psychedelic rock band that were linked with the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s.
Although the original line-up (Rita Lee, Arnaldo Baptista and Sérgio Dias; and later with Liminha and Dinho Leme) made the most notorious breakthrough for the group, it has gone through numerous personnel changes throughout its existence. After a hiatus from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, the band reunited in 2006, touring and recording new material.
