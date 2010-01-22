Freak KitchenFormed 1992
Freak Kitchen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a32065b5-ed37-4ba5-8209-6fab71f832da
Freak Kitchen Biography (Wikipedia)
Freak Kitchen is an experimental rock band from Gothenburg, Sweden, formed in 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freak Kitchen Tracks
Sort by
Honey You're A Nazi
Freak Kitchen
Honey You're A Nazi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey You're A Nazi
Last played on
Freak Kitchen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist