Eduardo Egüez (born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1959) is a lutenist, theorbist, and guitarist acclaimed for his interpretations of music by J.S.Bach.

Egüez began by first studying guitar with Miguel Angel Girollet and Eduardo Fernández. He then studied composition at the Catholic Argentine University. In 1995 he obtained his diploma in lute performance from the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis under the tutelage of Hopkinson Smith. Eduardo Egüez teaches lute and basso continuo at the Zürich Conservatory (Switzerland).