Else Marie PadeDanish electronic composer. Born 2 December 1924. Died 18 January 2016
Else Marie Pade
1924-12-02
Else Marie Pade Biography (Wikipedia)
Else Marie Pade (2 December 1924 – 18 January 2016) was a Danish composer. She was educated as a pianist at the Kongelige Danske Musikkonservatorium (Royal Danish Academy of Music) in Copenhagen. She studied composition first with Vagn Holmboe, and later with Jan Maegaard, from whom she learned twelve-tone technique. In 1954, she became the first Danish composer of electronic and concrete music (Bruland 2001). She worked with Pierre Schaeffer and Karlheinz Stockhausen, as well as Pierre Boulez.
Pade was active in the resistance during the Second World War, and was interned at the Frøslev prison camp from 1944 until the end of the war.
Else Marie Pade Tracks
Faust Suite
Else Marie Pade
Faust Suite
Faust Suite
Symphonie Magnétophonique
Else Marie Pade
Symphonie Magnétophonique
Symphonie Magnétophonique
Cirrostratus
Else Marie Pade & Jacob Kirkegaard, Else Marie Pade & Jacob Kirkegaard
Cirrostratus
Cirrostratus
