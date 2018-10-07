Gerry O’ConnorIrish fiddler
Gerry O’Connor
Gerry O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerry "Fiddle" O'Connor born in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland is a traditional Irish fiddle player, and founding member of bands, Skylark and La Lúgh. He tours as a solo fiddle player and performs with a variety of projects
Gerry O’Connor Tracks
Andie Phaddie's / Claude Flanagan's / Last Night's Joy
Andie Phaddie's / Claude Flanagan's / Last Night's Joy
Jig in A, Dancing Eyes, Up and About in the Morning
Jig in A, Dancing Eyes, Up and About in the Morning
Bidh Eoin / Casey's Pig / Rose Mooney
Bidh Eoin / Casey's Pig / Rose Mooney
Bonny Anne, Traver's Reel, Sporting Nell
Bonny Anne, Traver's Reel, Sporting Nell
The Chicken's Gone to Scotland; Kitty the Hare; Jim #Erwin's; The Drunken Maids of Ardnaree
The Chicken's Gone to Scotland; Kitty the Hare; Jim #Erwin's; The Drunken Maids of Ardnaree
The Day The Ass Ran Away Lancer's Tickle Her Leg With The Barley Straw
The Day The Ass Ran Away Lancer's Tickle Her Leg With The Barley Straw
The Maid Behind the Bar/Paddy Ryan's Dream/Music in the Glen
The Maid Behind the Bar/Paddy Ryan's Dream/Music in the Glen
Back to the Millwheel, Swans Among the Rushes, Derryvilla Hall
Back to the Millwheel, Swans Among the Rushes, Derryvilla Hall
The Star of Munster, The Boys of the Lough
The Star of Munster, The Boys of the Lough
The Chicken's Gone to Scotland Set
The Chicken's Gone to Scotland Set
track from new album name to be confirmed
track from new album name to be confirmed
The Yellow Wattle, Pat McKenna's, Christy Barry's
The Yellow Wattle, Pat McKenna's, Christy Barry's
unreleased track from new album
unreleased track from new album
Outlaw
Outlaw
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
The Maid behind The Bar
The Maid behind The Bar
Bidh Eòin
Bidh Eòin
Jigs in A, Dancing Eyes,
Jigs in A, Dancing Eyes,
Yellow Wattle
Yellow Wattle
