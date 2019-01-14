UntoldUK electronic producer
Untold
Untold Biography (Wikipedia)
Untold aka Jack Dunning, is an electronic producer from London. He released his first solo record on Hessle Audio in 2008 and has since released on R&S Records, Soul Jazz, Clone Records and more. He released his debut album 'Black Light Spiral' on his own label, Hemlock Recordings in February 2014
Untold Tracks
Winding Shott
Stereo Freeze
I Can't Stop This Feeling
Sing a Love Song (Maida Vale Session)
Wet Wool (Maida Vale Session)
Drop It In The One (Maida Vale Session)
Motion the Dance
Rekohu Sunrise
Just For You
Sweat
The Maze
The Miller
Anaconda
Drop It On The One
5 Wheels
That Horn Track
Mass Dreams of the Future
Ion
Targa
Kingdom Edit)
Stop What You're Doing (Kowton Remix
Bones (Joe Remix)
Stop What You're Doing (Kowton Remix)
Caslon
Luminous
I Can't Stop This Feeling (Pangaea Remix)
Little Things Like That
U29
Kingdom
Myth (feat. Untold)
Just For You (Roska Remix Mastered)
