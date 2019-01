Untold aka Jack Dunning, is an electronic producer from London. He released his first solo record on Hessle Audio in 2008 and has since released on R&S Records, Soul Jazz, Clone Records and more. He released his debut album 'Black Light Spiral' on his own label, Hemlock Recordings in February 2014

