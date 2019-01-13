Mashrou’ Leila (Arabic: مشروع ليلى‎ ; sometimes transliterated as Mashrou3 Leila or Leila's Project) is a Lebanese five-member indie rock band. The band formed in Beirut, Lebanon in 2008 as a music workshop at the American University of Beirut. The band has released three studio albums, Mashrou' Leila (2009), Raasük (2013), and Ibn El Leil (2015) and an EP, El Hal Romancy (2011) while causing many controversies due to their satirical lyrics and themes.