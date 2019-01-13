Mashrou’ LeilaFormed 2008
Mashrou’ Leila
2008
Mashrou’ Leila Biography (Wikipedia)
Mashrou’ Leila (Arabic: مشروع ليلى ; sometimes transliterated as Mashrou3 Leila or Leila's Project) is a Lebanese five-member indie rock band. The band formed in Beirut, Lebanon in 2008 as a music workshop at the American University of Beirut. The band has released three studio albums, Mashrou' Leila (2009), Raasük (2013), and Ibn El Leil (2015) and an EP, El Hal Romancy (2011) while causing many controversies due to their satirical lyrics and themes.
Mashrou' Leila Tracks
Are You Still Certain (feat. Mashrou’ Leila)
Hercules & Love Affair
Are You Still Certain (feat. Mashrou’ Leila)
Are You Still Certain (feat. Mashrou’ Leila)
Are You Still Certain (The Maghreban Remix)
Hercules & Love Affair
Are You Still Certain (The Maghreban Remix)
Are You Still Certain (The Maghreban Remix)
Raksit Leila
Mashrou’ Leila
Raksit Leila
Raksit Leila
DJIN (Jonny Rock remix)
Mashrou’ Leila
DJIN (Jonny Rock remix)
DJIN (Jonny Rock remix)
Roman
Mashrou’ Leila
Roman
Roman
Habibi
Mashrou’ Leila
Habibi
Habibi
Bahr (ft. Erik Truffaz)
Mashrou’ Leila
Bahr (ft. Erik Truffaz)
Bahr (ft. Erik Truffaz)
