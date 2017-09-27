Gaye Bykers on AcidFormed 1984. Disbanded 1991
Gaye Bykers on Acid
1984
Gaye Bykers on Acid Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaye Bykers on Acid (GBOA) were an English psychedelic rock band from Leicester, and one of the founder members of the grebo music scene. They later released both thrash punk and dance music albums under various aliases.
Gaye Bykers on Acid Tracks
Get On Up The Get Down (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1987)
Gaye Bykers on Acid
Don't Be Human Eric, Be Frank (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1987)
Gaye Bykers on Acid
Ruby Red Lips (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1987)
Gaye Bykers on Acid
Fairway To Heaven
Gaye Bykers on Acid
Space Rape - BBC Session 03/05/1987
Gaye Bykers on Acid
Nosedive On Karma
Gaye Bykers on Acid
Motorvate
Gaye Bykers on Acid
TV Cabbage
Gaye Bykers on Acid
all hung up
Gaye Bykers on Acid
