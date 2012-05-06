Elliot Lawrence & His Orchestra
Elliot Lawrence & His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a31850f7-9d6c-4c34-be81-ec82ec978971
Tracks
Sort by
The Swinging Door
Elliot Lawrence & His Orchestra
The Swinging Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevation
Elliot Lawrence & His Orchestra
Elevation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevation
Last played on
Five O'clock Shadow
Elliot Lawrence & His Orchestra
Five O'clock Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ponce
Elliot Lawrence & His Orchestra
Ponce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ponce
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist