The Katona Twins are a celebrated Hungarian guitar duo, comprising Péter and Zoltán Katona, identical twins. They have performed at prestigious venues and at major music festivals around the world. Their performances and recordings have been widely reviewed by the music press and they have been described as "the classical world's best-known guitar duo".

The Katonas' repertoire includes Classical music, Tango and Spanish guitar. They have also adapted and arranged classical works for guitar duo. Their five album releases to date have included works by Handel, Scarlatti, Isaac Albéniz and Ástor Piazzolla. They also perform works by de Falla and Castelnuovo-Tedesco, as well modern composers such as Paco de Lucía, and concerti for two guitars and orchestra by Rodrigo, Vivaldi and Bach.