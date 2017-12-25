Lee MendelsonBorn 24 March 1933
Lee Mendelson
1933-03-24
Lee Mendelson (born March 24, 1933) is an American television producer. He is best known as the executive producer of the many Peanuts animated specials.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christmas Time is Here
Vince Guaraldi, Lee Mendelson, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Roderick Dunk
Ruth McGinley, Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi
Christmas Time Is Here (Markus Enochson Remix)
Lee Mendelson
