Lord BernersBorn 18 September 1883. Died 19 April 1950
Lord Berners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br47p.jpg
1883-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a310f4b5-2cfb-4caf-b682-3832829d0f3d
Lord Berners Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Hugh Tyrwhitt-Wilson, 14th Baron Berners (18 September 1883 – 19 April 1950), also known as Gerald Tyrwhitt, was a British composer, novelist, painter and aesthete. He is usually referred to as Lord Berners.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lord Berners Performances & Interviews
Lord Berners Tracks
Sort by
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Lord Berners
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47p.jpglink
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Last played on
Polka
Lord Berners
Polka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47p.jpglink
Polka
Last played on
Hornpipe (The Triumph of Neptune)
Lord Berners, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
Hornpipe (The Triumph of Neptune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
Hornpipe (The Triumph of Neptune)
Composer
Last played on
The Triumph of Neptune (excerpts)
Lord Berners, BBC Concert Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
The Triumph of Neptune (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Triumph of Neptune (excerpts)
Composer
Last played on
Strauss, Strauss et Straus (Valses bourgeoises)
Lord Berners, Peter Lawson & Allan Maclean
Strauss, Strauss et Straus (Valses bourgeoises)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strauss, Strauss et Straus (Valses bourgeoises)
Composer
Last played on
Come on Algernon
Lord Berners
Come on Algernon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47p.jpglink
Come on Algernon
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lord Berners
Back to artist