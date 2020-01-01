Leila ForouharIranian singer. Born 23 February 1959
Leila Forouhar
1959-02-23
Leila Forouhar Biography (Wikipedia)
Leila Forouhar (Persian: لیلا فروهر, Leilâ Foruhar) (born 23 February 1958) is an Iranian pop and classical singer. She was a child star, acting from the age of 3. She is one of the most successful women artists in Iranian society. She relocated to Turkey in 1984, then to Paris, before emigrating to Los Angeles in 1988.
