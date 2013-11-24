LaMont JohnsonJazz pianist. Born 1 October 1941. Died 21 October 1999
LaMont Johnson
1941-10-01
LaMont Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
LaMont Johnson (October 1, 1941 – October 21, 1999) was an American jazz pianist who played in the hard bop and post-bop genres. He recorded extensively with Jackie McLean during the 1960s as well as with Ornette Coleman, Kenny Burrell, Bud Shank, Paul Beaver, and Bernie Krause, among others.
