Elise Ross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a30fecb9-5971-4309-ba46-f69c88000ee1
Elise Ross Tracks
Sort by
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
Gustav Holst
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Six Russian Folk Songs: II. In the Garden Stands a Pretty Birch Tree
Elise Ross
Six Russian Folk Songs: II. In the Garden Stands a Pretty Birch Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Six Russian Folk Songs: II. In the Garden Stands a Pretty Birch Tree
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epbc8g
Round House, The
1979-09-02T23:54:28
2
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 40
Round House, The
Back to artist