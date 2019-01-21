RumerBorn 3 June 1979
Rumer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzxd.jpg
1979-06-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a30e3a7b-cd14-4e63-ba22-04d02ee6fe26
Rumer Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Joyce (born 3 June 1979), better known by her stage name, Rumer, is a British singer–songwriter. Her stage name was inspired by the author Rumer Godden. Rumer's voice has been described by The Guardian and many others as being reminiscent of Karen Carpenter. Supported by leading music industry figures including Burt Bacharach, Jools Holland and Elton John, Rumer was nominated for two Brit awards on 13 January 2011. She has performed at several festivals such as Glastonbury Festival. Her latest album This Girl's In Love: A Bacharach and David Songbook was released in November 2016.
Slow
Rumer
Slow
Slow
Last played on
Goodbye Girl
Rumer
Goodbye Girl
Goodbye Girl
Last played on
Dangerous
Rumer
Dangerous
Dangerous
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Jools Holland
Jools Holland
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Jools Holland
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Last played on
This Girl's In Love With You
Rumer
This Girl's In Love With You
This Girl's In Love With You
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (feat. Rumer)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (feat. Rumer)
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (feat. Rumer)
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Jools Holland
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive (feat. Rico Rodriguez)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive (feat. Rico Rodriguez)
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive (feat. Rico Rodriguez)
Last played on
P.F. Sloan
Rumer
P.F. Sloan
P.F. Sloan
Last played on
Am I Forgiven
Rumer
Am I Forgiven
Am I Forgiven
Last played on
Aretha
Rumer
Aretha
Aretha
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T23:55:03
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
