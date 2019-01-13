Jan ClaytonBorn 26 August 1917. Died 28 August 1983
Jan Clayton
1917-08-26
Jan Clayton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Clayton (August 26, 1917 – August 28, 1983) was a film, musical theater, and television actress. She starred in the popular 1950s TV series Lassie.
Born near Alamogordo, New Mexico, the only child of two schoolteachers, Clayton started singing by age four.
Jan Clayton Tracks
This Was A Real Nice Clambake
Jan Clayton
My Little Girl (Soliloquy)
Jan Clayton
If I Loved You
Jan Clayton
If I Loved You
Richard Rodgers
